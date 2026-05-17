North India to face severe heat wave soon, temperatures may hover around 45 degrees

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Delhi and several parts of North India are set to face sweltering heat, with temperatures rising by 3 to 5 degrees over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

"Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to prevail over plains of northwest India and central India during many days of the week," the IMD said in a statement.

The MeT Department, presenting a grim outlook, primarily for the plain areas in North, North-Western, as well as Central India, has forecast a ‘hot spell’ for the entire week, as it says that people in these regions may not see any respite from the heat wave.

Delhi and NCR have already started witnessing the impact of rising temperatures, with mercury rising above normal. On Saturday, Safdarjung, which represents the city's weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above normal.

The temperature is likely to rise gradually for the entire week in many parts of North-West India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

“Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius likely over many parts of Northwest India till May 21 and no significant change during May 22-23," said the IMD on the weather outlook for the next week.

The weather department further said that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Rajasthan from May 17 to May 23, while regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are expected to see a spike in temperature from May 18 to May 23, and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh are likely to face a heatwave from May 17 to May 21.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to face a moderate to severe heatwave during the next week, while in the southern part, Telangana will also face the brunt of the heat.

The IMD has also forecast moderate rains combined with gusty winds and hailstorms in isolated parts of Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha, and some parts of West India on May 17 and 18.

Many states in the North-East, including Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, are likely to face rainfall on May 18 along with lightning and thunderstorms, while heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh around the same period.

--IANS

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