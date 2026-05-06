May 06, 2026 3:28 PM हिंदी

Nora Fatehi tells Rakesh Bedi: You’re killing it, your dance is very good

Nora Fatehi tells Rakesh Bedi: You’re killing it, your dance is very good

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Bollywood’s dancing diva Nora Fatehi has heaped praise on “Dhurandhar” star Rakesh Bedi saying that his dancing skill are very good.

Nora and Rakesh have joined hands for an upcoming high-energy wedding song. Rakesh shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the upcoming music video and is heard saying: “Today I am shooting with one of the biggest stars of India. Biggest sensation, great actor, great dancer. None other than Nora Fatehi!”

Hyping up the veteran actor, Nora said: "Thank you, sir, we are so excited to have you with us. Yes. So, so happy. You are killing it sir.”

Rakesh said that he tried his best to “compete” with the dancing doll.

To which Nora replied: “No, no, sir. Your dance is very good. You did it very well. And I can't wait until everyone sees this song, so they can see your moves.”

A humble Rakesh, who essayed the iconic role of Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar, stated that Nora was being too kind.

To which, she replied: “I am telling the truth. I am serious sir, you killed it. It's such a good vibe, guys, you have to see this song to believe it. And we are so excited for you guys to see the music video. Oh yeah, yeah, very good vibes. It's, I feel like in all weddings, people will play this song.”

Rakesh, without divulging much about the project, wrote in the caption: “Dance with Nora Fatehi was a great experience.”

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, was based on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

The second installment traces the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats. The film's storyline draws loosely on several real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia.

The film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

--IANS

dc/

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