Ektaa Kapoor admits she had the most fun working with Priyadarshan

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) One of the most prominent producers, Ektaa Kapoor, recently joined forces with ace filmmaker Priyadarshan for Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy, "Bhooth Bangla".

On Wednesday, Ektaa used social media to share her experience of working with the director.

Posting a couple of photos with Priyadarshan on her official Instagram handle, Ektaa admitted that she had the most fun working with the 'Hera Pheri' maker.

She further claimed that their professional journey together is based on mutual respect.

The producer wrote on the photo-sharing app, "I was working with a man who was doing his 100th film… The world expected fireworks when two headstrong people like us came together, but what they didn’t see was the deep-rooted mutual respect that defined our journey. I don’t think I’ve had more fun working with anyone than @priyadarshan.official (sic)."

Through her post, she further revealed what Priyadarshan first asked her before they got on board the movie.

"The first thing he asked me was, “Ekta, are you making money on this film? I don’t work on a film if my producer doesn’t make money”. The kind of belief system he brings to the table and ensures the producer is secure before he even begins the project, is as rare as Priyan sir himself! I knew that the company’s money and the film; both were in the right hands. It’s not to say we never had our disagreements, but it was always respectful," Ektaa added.

She further stated that, according to her, "a director must take the ship forward".

Ektaa concluded by expressing her gratitude towards Priyadarshan.

"Thank you Priyan Sir, for your vision, your discipline, and for giving me the biggest hit of my career! Couldn’t be more grateful...Love and respect always!", she signed off.

Featuring Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, "Bhooth Bangla" reached the audience on April 17 this year.

--IANS

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