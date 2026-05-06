Excited to build stronger ties: US Ambassador ahead of Marco Rubio’s India visit

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday spoke about the growing and evolving partnership between United States and India while also sharing excitement about future partnerships that will take the bilateral relations to new heights.

The US Ambassador’s comments come ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's upcoming India visit.

Gor described Rubio as a "good friend" and underlined the importance that the US attaches to its ties with India.

"Looking forward to welcoming my good friend Secretary Rubio to India! The United States deeply values our growing partnership with India, and we are excited to build even stronger ties that will benefit both our nations and the world. See you soon, Mr. Secretary!," Gor posted on X.

Gor's statement comes amid growing diplomatic engagement between India and the US.

Notably, last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had a telephonic conversation, discussing the current situation in West Asia as well as ways to further strengthen the bilateral partnership.

"Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call on April 14.

"We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," he wrote further.

Last month, Sergio Gor extended a warm welcome to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to the White House during his official visit to the US and stated that Rubio looks forward to visiting India in May.

In a post on X, Gor wrote, "Welcome to the White House Vikram Misri! Productive meeting with Marco Rubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defense and the Quad. Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month!"

India and the United States expanded cooperation on energy, critical technologies and defence during Vikram Misri’s meetings with senior US officials, signalling closer strategic alignment.

--IANS

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