India, Vietnam elevate ties to enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that ties between India and Vietnam have been elevated to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

While addressing a joint press meet with Vietnamese President To Lam following their talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Wednesday, PM Modi called Vietnam a "key pillar" of India's Act East policy and Vision Mahasagar.

PM Modi said, "One decade back, during my first visit to Vietnam, Vietnam became India's first Comprehensive Strategic Partner in ASEAN. Since then, our relations have made rapid and comprehensive progress. Along with the civilisational ties, our trade, technology and tourism ties have also strengthened. Building on this strong foundation, today we are taking our relations to the level of an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Extending a warm welcome to the Vietnamese President, PM Modi said, "I am immensely pleased to extend a hearty welcome to President To Lam in India. After becoming President of Vietnam, his visit to India within just one month, accompanied by a high-level delegation along with several business leaders, clearly demonstrates the priority he accords to India-Vietnam relations."

"President To Lam of Vietnam started his visit to India from Bodh Gaya. This reflects the shared civilisational and spiritual heritage of our two nations. Through his visit and our meaningful discussions, we are transforming the goodwill between us into concrete outcomes," he added.

PM Modi stated that more than 1.5 crore people had darshan of Buddhist relics when they were exhibited in Vietnam in 2025. He noted that heritage and development hold significance in the India-Vietnam partnership.

He stated that the two nations share a common outlook in the Indo-Pacific region. He announced that India will broaden its ties with ASEAN with Vietnam's cooperation.

"Vietnam is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and Vision Mahasagar. In the Indo-Pacific region as well, we share a common outlook. Through our strengthening defence and security cooperation, we will continue to contribute to the rule of law, peace, stability, and prosperity. With Vietnam's cooperation, India will also broaden its relations with ASEAN," he said.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to Vietnam for condemning the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and backing New Delhi in the fight against terrorism.

The Prime Minister said, "We are grateful to Vietnam for strongly condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and for standing with us in our fight against terrorism. In this period of global upheaval and economic challenges, India and Vietnam are emerging as the world’s fastest-growing economies on the strength of their talent, good governance and economic reforms."

--IANS

akl/dpb