Greater Noida dowry death case: Husband, father-in-law arrested after woman jumps off building

Greater Noida, May 18 (IANS) Following the death of a 24-year-old woman in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-3 area in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly due to dowry harassment at the hands of her in-laws, the city police on Monday arrested her husband and father-in-law.

A marriage that took place about a year ago with great opulence and grandeur turned tragic as the woman jumped to her death in Jalpura village earlier in the day, leaving the local residents alarmed and panicked over the incident.

The deceased's family members have alleged that it was a dowry-related murder, whereas the police's preliminary investigation suggests the case involves a suicide, committed due to distress caused by dowry harassment.

The police have arrested the deceased woman's husband, Hrithik, and her father-in-law, Manoj.

The incident took place in Jalpura village, falling under the Ecotech-3 police station area.

The deceased has been identified as Deepika, daughter of Sanjay, a resident of Kudi Khera village under the Badalpur police station area.

According to reports, Deepika's marriage to Hrithik -- son of Manoj and a resident of Jalpura village -- took place with great pomp and grandeur approximately 14 months ago. Her family members claim that nearly Rs one crore was spent on the wedding, including the cost of a Fortuner car.

The family alleges that Deepika was subjected to mental and physical torture ever since the marriage took place, and her in-laws continued to demand additional dowry.

They also claim several injury marks were found on the deceased's body, leading them to suspect foul play.

Upon receiving news of the incident, family members rushed to the scene and accused the in-laws of murdering Deepika.

The police reached the area and took custody of the body after the incident of suicide was reported. The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

A thorough investigation is underway to find out the reasons behind her sudden demise. Based on a written complaint filed by the deceased's father, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation indicates that Deepika was distressed by dowry harassment and took her own life by jumping from the roof of the house.

However, further action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem report and other evidence. Police officials state that every aspect of the case is being thoroughly investigated.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased woman has demanded strict action against the accused.

--IANS

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