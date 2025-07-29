July 29, 2025 8:59 PM हिंदी

No world leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor: PM Modi’s reply to Rahul Gandhi

No world leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor: PM Modi’s reply to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) No world leader asked India to stop military strikes against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, from May 7 to May 10, declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

PM Modi’s assertions on “no third nation interference” in bringing a pause in India-Pak face-off also led to loud cheers and desk-thumping from the treasury benches.

With PM Modi setting the records straight on India and Pakistan negotiating an understanding, at the request of the latter, is seen as a clear and straight response to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s challenge to reject any foreign intervention in the House.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha earlier, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi threw a direct challenge and dared the Prime Minister to deny US President Donald Trump’s persuasion in reaching a ceasefire with Pakistan, on May 10.

“US President stated for the 29th time that he forced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan over a trade deal, and if PM Modi has the courage, he must call him a liar,” Rahul said in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi mocked the Opposition's repeated claims of foreign intervention and reiterated that the operation was stopped after it achieved its objective and also after the Pakistani DGMO pleaded before the Indian counterpart.

Spotlighting the Armed forces’ precise and tactical strikes on Pakistani terror bases and military installations, PM Modi said that it was at the insistence of the neighbouring nation that India decided to halt Operation Sindoor.

“Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called up the Indian DGMO and requested to stop. He said that ‘bahut mara ab jyada maar jhelne ki takat nahi hai, please hamla rok do’ (You have hit us really hard, can’t take it anymore, please stop this attack)," PM Modi said, while reiterating that the Indian strikes were precise and non-escalatory.

He said that the Operation Sindoor achieved its objective by dismantling terror bases and their headquarters inside Pakistan and added that when the Pakistan military stepped in to support terrorists, the Indian armed forces mounted their offensive and taught the enemy nation a lesson that it will remember for years to come.

Further, in the first-ever revelations, PM Modi stated that Pakistan fired about 1,000 drones and missiles from May 6 to May 10 and praised the forces back for destroying all of them in the air.

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

UP: Anti-encroachment drive continues, ‘illegal' mazar in Shravasti razed

UP: Anti-encroachment drive continues, ‘illegal' mazar in Shravasti razed

Global fitness race HYROX gains momentum in India with record Delhi turnout (Credit: PUMA)

Global fitness race HYROX gains momentum in India with record Delhi turnout

Elli AvrRam spills the beans on her relationship status: 'No hurry to settle down'

Elli AvrRam spills the beans on her relationship status: 'No hurry to settle down'

Rights group accuses Pakistani authorities of escalating efforts to isolate, intimidate Baloch people during protest

Rights group accuses Pakistan of intimidating Balochis during protest

Jammu & Kashmir, Hockey Association of Bihar, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Gujarat, and Kerala Hockey win on Day 2 of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship in Chennai. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr men's hockey nationals: J&K, Bihar, Bengal, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Kerala win on Day 2

‘Earlier they asked for proofs, now they’re asking why we stopped Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi slams Congress

‘Earlier they asked for proofs, now they’re asking why we stopped Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi slams Congress

No world leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor: PM Modi’s reply to Rahul Gandhi

No world leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor: PM Modi’s reply to Rahul Gandhi

No change in tax rates under Income Tax Bill 2025: IT Department

No change in tax rates under Income Tax Bill 2025: IT Department

Appreciation mail from UK fan leaves actress Mahima Nambiar overwhelmed

Appreciation mail from fan in UK leaves actress Mahima Nambiar overwhelmed

US VP tried to call me four to five times on May 9, but I did not pick up his calls: PM Modi

US VP tried to call me four to five times on May 9, but I did not pick up his calls: PM Modi