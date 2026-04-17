No POSH complaints found, says TCS' K. Krithivasan; forms oversight panel in Nashik case

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) K. Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services, on Friday detailed a series of measures undertaken by the company in response to the controversy surrounding the Nashik TCS conversion case, as it moved to address concerns and ensure a transparent probe.

In a formal statement, Krithivasan said the company has not received any complaints under its Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework in connection with the matter.

He also clarified that one of the accused, Nida Khan, has been incorrectly identified in sections of the media as an HR manager.

According to TCS, Khan was a process associate and did not hold any recruitment or leadership responsibilities.

“Nida Khan who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities,” he said.

The company has launched an internal investigation led by Aarthi Subramanian, President and Chief Operating Officer.

“We have constituted an Oversight committee chaired by Keki Mistry, Independent Director of TCS,” he stated.

To strengthen the credibility of the process, TCS has brought in external experts, including Deloitte and law firm Trilegal, as independent counsel supporting the probe.

Further reinforcing oversight, the company has constituted a committee chaired by Keki Mistry. The panel will review the findings of the internal investigation and supervise the implementation of any recommendations that emerge from the process.

Responding to media reports, TCS dismissed claims that its Nashik facility had been shut down, asserting that operations at the unit continue as usual without any disruption to client services.

The company added that preliminary checks of its internal systems and records have not revealed any complaints of the nature being alleged, either through ethics channels or POSH mechanisms.

Reiterating its stance on workplace conduct, Krithivasan said the company maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards coercion and misconduct.

He emphasised that employee welfare, safety, and dignity remain a priority across all TCS locations.

TCS also confirmed that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities to ensure a thorough and fair investigation.

The company said it remains focused on supporting its employees as the matter is examined through appropriate legal and institutional channels.

--IANS

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