April 18, 2026 4:08 PM हिंदी

‘No niggle, purely a match-up-based decision’: GT’s assistant coach Parthiv on Washington’s limited role in IPL 2026

‘No niggle, purely a match-up-based decision’: GT’s assistant coach Parthiv on Washington’s limited role in IPL 2026

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Gujarat Titans’ assistant coach Pathiv Patel has thrown weight behind Washington Sundar despite his limited bowling opportunities this season, stressing that tactical factors, rather than fitness concerns, are shaping his role.

The all-rounder has had a fluctuating run in recent years, particularly with the Impact Player rule allowing teams to lean towards specialists. Often shuffled up and down the batting order, Sundar has struggled to build consistency, managing modest returns with the bat across seasons.

However, this year, Gujarat Titans have shown greater faith in him by slotting him in the top four, a move aimed at giving him stability and clarity in his role. Parthiv, the team’s assistant coach, clarified that Sundar’s reduced bowling workload is purely a tactical call.

“There’s no niggle. Washington Sundar is bowling really well. It’s purely a conditions and match-up-based decision. On a surface like Ahmedabad, where there isn’t much turn, it becomes difficult to use him effectively. If there were more left-handers at the crease, we would have definitely gone to him. It’s just about finding the right situation to bring him into the game,” he told JioStar.

Parthiv also downplayed any concerns around the team’s middle order, which has seen limited game time due to the top-order’s dominance

“There’s no real concern around our middle order. Our approach has been to rely on the top three to take the game deep and finish it, and that’s something we continue to aim for. Naturally, that means the middle order doesn’t always get enough deliveries, but players like Glenn Phillips and Shahrukh Khan are ready when needed. Ideally, we would like a set batter to finish games, but overall, there’s no concern around that unit.”

With defined roles and a strong top-order strategy, Gujarat Titans appear focused on maintaining balance, even if it means some players have to wait longer for their opportunities. They have been on a three-match winning streak and will look to extend it when they face Mumbai Indians next on Monday.

--IANS

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