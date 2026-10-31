‘No Naxal-affected district left’: PM Modi at Ekta Diwas event

Ekta Nagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has fulfilled its pledge to eliminate Naxalism, claiming that no district in the country remained affected by Left-wing extremism by March 2026 and that the movement’s backbone had been broken.

Addressing the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' gathering at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 151st birth anniversary, PM Modi recalled his statement at the same venue a year ago that the country would not rest until it was completely free of Naxalism and Maoist violence.

“Today, when we are gathered here exactly one year later, that resolve of the country has been fulfilled. The backbone of Naxalism has been broken,” he said.

Citing figures to underline the scale of the change, PM Modi said 126 districts were affected by Left-wing extremism in 2015. "By March 2026, there was no district left in the country that continued to be affected by Naxalism," he said.

He said districts that had suffered decades of violence and bloodshed were now becoming part of the mainstream of development.

According to the Prime Minister, roads were being expanded in these regions, mobile connectivity was reaching more areas, and access to schools and healthcare facilities was improving.

"Young people who had earlier faced uncertainty are now getting new opportunities in education, employment and other fields," he said.

PM Modi also acknowledged the contribution of security personnel who had lost their lives in operations to restore peace in affected areas.

He paid tribute to those who had made the supreme sacrifice and welcomed families from Naxal-affected regions who had been invited to attend this year’s National Unity Day celebrations.

The parade at Ekta Nagar featured anti-Naxal units from several states and central forces, with the event commentary highlighting their deployments, operations and personnel killed in the line of duty.

The Prime Minister said, "India is now more secure and more determined. The increased confidence among citizens is linked to the country’s achievements and the sensitivity of the government and administrative system."

The annual Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations are held on October 31 to mark Patel’s birth anniversary.

The government has described the campaign against Left-wing extremism as part of its broader effort to bring affected regions into the development mainstream.

--IANS

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