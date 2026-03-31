March 31, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

No more cash at Toll Plazas: NHAI to enforce 100 pc digital payments from April 1

No more cash at Toll Plazas: NHAI to enforce 100 pc digital payments from April 1

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Road users across India will no longer be able to pay toll fees in cash from April 1 as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) shifts to a fully digital payment system.

In a major step towards modernising highway travel, NHAI will implement a complete ban on cash payments at toll plazas across the country.

From April 1, commuters will have to pay toll charges only through digital modes such as FASTag or UPI.

The move is aimed at improving efficiency and bringing more transparency to toll collection on national highways and expressways.

Officials believe that a fully digital system will help vehicles pass through toll plazas faster, reducing long queues and saving travel time.

With the removal of cash lanes, authorities expect a smoother flow of traffic, especially during peak hours.

Faster processing at toll booths is also likely to cut fuel consumption and reduce vehicle emissions, contributing to a cleaner environment.

However, the transition may cause inconvenience for some travellers, particularly those who are not prepared for digital payments.

Vehicles without a valid FASTag or sufficient balance may face penalties or could even be stopped at toll plazas.

In such cases, commuters will have the option to make instant payments using UPI by scanning QR codes available at toll booths.

But officials have warned that network issues could sometimes affect these transactions, leading to delays.

To avoid disruptions, travellers are advised to ensure that their FASTag is active, properly linked to their bank account, and has enough balance before starting their journey.

Keeping a working UPI app on their smartphone as a backup is also recommended.

The shift marks a significant step in India’s push towards digital infrastructure, making highway travel faster, smoother and more efficient.

--IANS

pk

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