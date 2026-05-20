'No hope for justice', says Twisha's father as police urge family to take decomposed body

Bhopal, May 20 (IANS) Twisha Sharma’s father on Wednesday said the family has lost all hope of justice from the Bhopal administration, police, and judiciary, alleging that delays were deliberately caused to allow the body to decompose.

“These individuals (accused) have succeeded in their objective. Our fear -- that they were deliberately delaying permission for a second post-mortem so that the body would decompose -- has come true,” Twisha Sharma’s father Navnidhi Sharma told IANS on Wednesday, reacting to a police letter citing AIIMS Bhopal’s warning that the body can no longer be preserved properly.

Bhopal’s Katara Hills Police Station on Wednesday wrote to Sharma, urging the family to take custody of Twisha’s mortal remains from AIIMS Bhopal after the institute said the body requires minus 80 degrees Celsius storage to prevent decomposition -- a facility the hospital does not have.

“They have succeeded in causing the body to decompose. Today, the Bhopal authorities have also stated that they are no longer capable of preserving the body. This constitutes an act of torture. We are being forced to receive the body,” the aggrieved father stated.

Calling it “a dark stain upon the justice system”, Sharma said, “Today, a deliberately protracted judicial process was set in motion solely to ensure the body would decompose. No one took suo motu cognizance of the matter. We were shuttled from one court to another, allowing Giribala Singh to achieve her objective -- and, ultimately, that is exactly what happened.”

Sharma said the family had sought the postmortem in Delhi “specifically so that it could be performed at a medical institution of a commensurate standard.”

He alleged that the family got no support from the police, the administration, and the judicial system of Bhopal. “The judges appear to be extending their full cooperation to the accused side. We no longer harbor any hope for justice from Bhopal,” he stated.

The family has maintained that an “independent medical opinion from a premier national institution will help restore public confidence in the investigation.”

Notably, Twisha’s postmortem was conducted at AIIMS Bhopal on May 13, and the body has been kept in the institute’s mortuary since then.

The family has refused to take custody until a second postmortem is conducted outside Madhya Pradesh.

It moved an application before the magistrate court in Bhopal on Tuesday seeking the examination at AIIMS, New Delhi. The family has summitted it argument before the court, and the order was awaited on Wednesday.

--IANS

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