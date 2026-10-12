No doubt, foreign funding and external interference behind certain protests in India: Harish Salve (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Senior advocate and former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve has alleged that foreign funding and external interference are behind certain protests in India, claiming that attempts are being made to destabilise the system and prevent the country from progressing.

In an interview with IANS, he also alleged that some foreign countries, “particularly the United States”, were unhappy with India, and expressed the view that the recent developments in neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh indicated a pattern of external interference.

Salve said he believed that foreign funding was being provided to support protest activities and questioned the sources of money used to organise demonstrations. He also called on the government to investigate such activities, asserting that it was its responsibility to protect constitutional institutions and deal with movements that sought to weaken them.

“I believe that foreign funding is being provided for these efforts and that they are being instigated from abroad. This is my allegation. Some foreign countries, particularly the United States, are not happy with India,” Salve said.

Referring to developments in neighbouring countries, he questioned the role of external forces in the political upheavals witnessed in the region.

“Is there any doubt about who was behind the turmoil in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh? Who removed Sheikh Hasina, and who brought in the new Prime Minister there? In my opinion, external forces were behind these events,” he said.

Salve also questioned how certain individuals and groups were financing protest activities in India, citing the involvement of people based overseas and referring to some YouTubers, Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das.

“In India, too, some people have emerged as leaders of protests, including some YouTubers, Dipke, Saurav Das. Some people live in Germany and other countries. Where are they getting the money for these activities? Organising protests requires funding,” he said.

He claimed that a pattern had emerged over the past six to eight months, alleging that certain groups were attempting to obstruct the government’s work while India dealt with major economic and strategic challenges.

“I have no doubt that a clear pattern has emerged over the past six to eight months. While the Modi government is focusing on dealing with the Strait of Hormuz crisis, economic development, technological progress and enhancing India’s satellite capabilities, these groups are trying to prevent the government from moving forward,” Salve said.

He maintained that the government had a responsibility to investigate allegations of foreign funding and take appropriate action. However, he expressed doubts about whether the protests represented genuine public sentiment.

“I am fully confident that an investigation will be initiated. However, I do not consider this a people’s movement,” he said.

Salve said he did not see evidence of a widespread public uprising and contrasted the protests with student demonstrations over examination paper leaks, which, he said, had attracted public support because people understood the difficulties faced by students.

“I don't live in India, and based on what I have seen, I do not see a widespread public uprising,” he said.

He further alleged that misleading narratives were being circulated through digital platforms, including YouTube videos, reels and short messages.

“Today, narratives are being spread through YouTube videos, reels and one-line messages. Claims are being repeated again and again, which I consider false,” Salve said, adding that he had recently watched an interview with the Delhi Police public relations team in which such claims were addressed perfectly.

Salve said the government should deal firmly with movements that, in his assessment, were aimed at destabilising the system, adding that he did not believe the movement would last long because he considered it different from a genuine people’s movement.

--IANS

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