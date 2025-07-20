Niyati Fatnani & Akanksha Puri share some hilarious BTS moments from 'Rose Garden’

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actresses Niyati Fatnani and Akanksha Puri shared a couple of hilarious behind-the-scenes moments from their recently released web series, "Rose Garden."

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the two ladies were asked about the funniest and most awkward moment during the shoot of the show.

To this, Niyati replied, "The funniest one was definitely when I had to tie her (Akanksha) up in a scene."

Akanksha agreed with her co-star, adding that it was hilarious because she is petite and reserved, but people who know her also know that she is strong.

Speaking to IANS, Niyati added, "I’m playing Geet, and she plays my elder sister, Simran. There was a soft emotional scene where I had to tie her up, and we both felt bad doing it to each other. I was even struggling to tie her up properly, and she just picked me up from behind and said, “Let me do biceps!” We had so many fun moments like that with Manini ji and the rest of the team. That chemistry will show on screen too."

They further revealed what made them say yes to doing "Rose Garden".

Niyati shared that both she and Akanksha were truly drawn to the script.

"The story is beautifully written. Every character has depth, a proper journey, and it's very relatable. Some parts are inspired by real incidents, mixed with fiction, which makes it gripping. There’s love, thrill—everything packed in one show," she added.

Akanksha pitched in, saying, "And most importantly, it’s a woman-oriented script. For any artist, that’s a jackpot. It revolves around Geet, Simran, and Harleen—a mother and two daughters—and the entire story is driven by these women. When I was offered the role, I loved how the character had multiple shades—sometimes negative, sometimes positive, but always emotional. That challenge made me pick this role."

Helmed by Niraj Gupta and Arshad Khan, "Rose Garden" also stars Manini Dey and Neel Motwani in crucial roles.

--IANS

pm/