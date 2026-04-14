Nitish Kumar chairs final Bihar cabinet meet; expresses gratitude to officials, leaders for support

Patna, April 14 (IANS) The final meeting of the Bihar Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, concluded on Tuesday at the CM’s Secretariat, marking a historic moment in the state’s evolving political landscape.

The meeting is being regarded as the last cabinet session of the current government.

Attended by both Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and ministers from all departments, the meeting lasted approximately 20 minutes.

During the session, Nitish Kumar formally informed his cabinet colleagues of his decision to resign, setting the stage for the dissolution of the existing government.

Sources indicated that a key proposal regarding the dissolution of the government was placed before the Cabinet and received unanimous approval.

This consensus effectively clears the path for formal constitutional procedures to dissolve the current administration.

The meeting, though brief, carried significant emotional weight as it marked the culmination of Nitish Kumar’s tenure.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav described the moment as deeply emotional.

He revealed that the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to everyone -- from government officials to political leaders -- for their support throughout his tenure.

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha also shared their thoughts during the meeting, reflecting on the journey of the government.

While details of the internal discussions remain undisclosed, those present described the atmosphere as solemn and emotional.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended an event at the Patna High Court premises to mark the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

He paid floral tribute by garlanding the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Ashok Choudhary.

In an unexpected incident, a swarm of bees attacked the state-organised Ambedkar Jayanti event, causing panic among attendees and briefly disrupting proceedings. Several leaders and participants reportedly sustained minor injuries due to bee stings.

Meanwhile, senior leader Sanjay Jha lauded Nitish Kumar’s tenure, stating that under his leadership, Bihar regained its dignity and established a new identity both nationally and internationally.

He emphasised that Nitish Kumar’s 21-year-long public service has been marked by a consistent focus on development and governance.

--IANS

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