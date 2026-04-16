India-Austria partnership to get more innovation-centric and future-ready: PM Modi

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that the partnership between India and Austria will get "more innovation-centric and future-ready".

PM Modi's statement came after he met Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas like innovation, infrastructure, and sustainability.

He stated that both nations are committed to adding new energy to trade and investment linkages.

"Held very productive discussions with Chancellor Stocker of Austria. We in India are glad that he selected our nation as his first destination to visit outside Europe after he assumed office. This reflects his vision and commitment to India-Austria relations. Equally special is the fact that this is the first visit by an Austrian Chancellor in four decades. His visit also comes in the wake of the historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which has ushered in a new chapter in India-EU ties," PM Modi posted on X.

"Our talks today covered ways to deepen cooperation in areas such as innovation, infrastructure and sustainability. We are committed to adding new energy in trade and investment linkages. Sectors like defence, semiconductors, futuristic technologies and StartUps present immense potential for closer relations. I am confident that the India-Austria partnership will get even more innovation-centric and future-ready," he added.

Stocker thanked PM Modi for his invitation to India and his hospitality. He stated that his visit to New Delhi marks a new chapter in India-Austria friendship.

In a post on X, Stocker said: "Thank you, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, for the invitation to India and your kind hospitality. It is a great honour to be in New Delhi—as the first Austrian Chancellor to visit India in over four decades. This visit marks a new chapter in a friendship that has grown stronger for more than 75 years. In times of increasing geopolitical uncertainty, reliable partners connected by shared values are more important than ever."

Earlier in the day, the Austrian Chancellor paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Remembering Bapu and his ideals. Federal Chancellor Dr Christian Stocker of Austria paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, laying a wreath and reflecting on Gandhiji's enduring message of peace, non-violence and global harmony."

Stocker arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for his first official visit to India after assuming office, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties across key sectors, including trade, investment and emerging technologies.

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar called on the Austrian Chancellor, expressing confidence that his talks with Prime Minister Modi would open new avenues for greater cooperation between the two nations.

--IANS

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