April 16, 2026 4:38 PM हिंदी

Gujarat Titans boost fan connect with star-studded player meet in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans boost fan connect with star-studded player meet in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, April 16 (IANS) Gujarat Titans brought fans closer to the team with a community-driven engagement in Ahmedabad, featuring star players Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips and Kagiso Rabada, who interacted with supporters during the on-ground event.

The session, held at Frizbee Food Park, included fun-led challenges, informal interactions, and experiential moments designed to create a more personal connection between players and fans. Attendees had the opportunity to interact closely with the players, participate in activities, and experience the Gujarat Titans ecosystem beyond the boundaries of the stadium.

This initiative is part of Gujarat Titans’ broader fan-first philosophy, an approach that places supporters at the centre of the franchise’s growth strategy and has helped strengthen their position as one of the leading fan-centric teams in the IPL. The Titans have consistently focused on building deeper, more meaningful engagement with their fan base through accessible and immersive experiences.

Over the past seasons, Gujarat Titans have expanded their fan outreach through multiple on-ground activations and community engagements. These efforts are aimed at creating year-round engagement, ensuring that fan interaction is not limited to matchdays alone.

By facilitating direct player access and prioritising authentic fan experiences, Gujarat Titans continue to strengthen emotional connect with supporters. The Ahmedabad engagement reflects the franchise’s commitment to making fans active participants in the team’s journey, further reinforcing their standing as a leader in fan-first engagement within the IPL.

Extending this fan-first approach beyond on-ground engagements, Gujarat Titans recently issued a ticketing advisory for their rescheduled fixture against Chennai Super Kings. The match, originally scheduled for April 26, will now be played on May 21 at 7:30 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Fans who had already booked tickets have been given the option to either retain their tickets for the revised date or opt for a full refund, reinforcing the franchise’s commitment to offering flexibility, choice, and a seamless experience to fans.

Following two back-to-back wins, Gujarat Titans are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad on Friday.

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