'Understand your bowling style, field placement; it's a game of strategy': Rohit's advice to MI's new recruit Krish Bhagat

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Mumbai Indian veteran opener Rohit Sharma shared a valuable piece of advice with new joinee Krish Bhagat, suggesting that the youngster should understand his bowling style and field placement.

MI have named Bhagat as a replacement for Atharva Ankolekar, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026. The 21-year-old right-handed all-rounder who represents Punjab, as part of the Mumbai Indians trials for the past two years, having played for the Reliance Team in the DY Patil T20 Cup in 2026.

During pre-season this year, Krish was the support bowler. Following one of the sessions, Rohit spoke with him and advised him on his game and approach to bowling.

"You are good at delivering slower balls; work on it more. But your sense of 'when do you play it? That's good.' How to set a field, that's important. Your pitch is good; now its all about realising and understanding your filed placement. So, when another bowler comes in, he will have achance of dismissing someone, as the batter will have the pressure of hitting a shot.

"To put it this way, it's a game of strategy. Understand the plan and your bowling style, but before all that you need to realise your bowling style. We will keep talking...," Rohit told Krish in a video shared by Mumbai Indians on social media.

Bhagat, 21, has played seven first-class matches and nine List A matches for Punjab. He is a right-arm medium pacer and has also registered a half-century in List A cricket.

Bhagat has consistently impressed the coaching staff with his dedication, work ethic, and the quality he brings in every session and in the practice games that he has played for Mumbai Indians.

His commitment and development over the years, both in domestic and at Mumbai Indians practice sessions this season, have earned him this well-deserved opportunity to transition into the main squad.