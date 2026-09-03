September 04, 2026 12:13 AM हिंदी

Nitin Nabin highlights BJP’s focus on performance politics at 'Jal Manthan' Workshop

Nitin Nabin highlights BJP’s focus on performance politics at 'Jal Manthan' Workshop

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Thursday reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the “politics of performance,” stressing that governance must translate policy into tangible outcomes that reach the last citizen.

In a post shared on his X handle, Nabin said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party remains dedicated to ensuring effective implementation of schemes as part of its vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Nabin attended Day 2 of the "Jal Manthan: Viksit Bharat Workshop" at the BJP headquarters, where Water Resources Ministers from BJP-governed states gathered to deliberate on strategies for water management and sustainable development.

The workshop forms part of the party’s broader effort to align governance priorities with the national vision of a developed India by 2047.

In his remarks, Nabin emphasised that the BJP’s governance model is rooted in accountability and delivery. He noted that every initiative—from rural drinking water schemes to large-scale infrastructure projects—must be measured by its impact on ordinary citizens.

“Our commitment to good governance and effective implementation will continue to guide our efforts towards building a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

The Jal Manthan workshop focused on integrating water conservation with development planning, encouraging innovation in resource management, and strengthening cooperative federalism by sharing best practices across states.

Ministers discussed actionable steps to accelerate completion of water projects, improve efficiency in irrigation, and ensure sustainability of drinking water sources.

Nabin’s participation underscored the BJP leadership’s intent to make water security a cornerstone of national development.

By bringing together state-level ministers, the workshop aimed to foster collaboration and create a roadmap that supports both immediate needs and long-term resilience.

The BJP President’s message reflects the party’s broader narrative of performance-driven politics, where governance is judged by delivery rather than promises.

With water security emerging as a critical challenge for India’s future, the workshop highlighted how collective action and innovation can help achieve the ambitious goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

--IANS

sktr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Smriti Mandhana’s record-making 124, fine bowling help India to big win over Hong Kong-China in a Group A clash in Women's T20 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Women’s Asia Cup: Mandhana’s record-making 124, fine bowling help India to big win over Hong Kong

Anant Joshi: Members of Parsi community are as much Indian as any of us

Anant Joshi: Members of Parsi community are as much Indian as any of us

India, Vietnam reaffirm shared commitment of armies to regional stability and peace

India, Vietnam reaffirm shared commitment of armies to regional stability and peace

Anahat Singh in quarterfinals, to meet Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the next round of the London Squash Classic at the Ally Pally in London on Thursday. Photo credit:

London Squash Classic: Anahat Singh in quarters, to meet Sivasangari next

India hosts Quad sherpas meeting, reviews progress across key pillars

India hosts Quad sherpas meeting, reviews progress across key pillars

Industry leaders highlight Gujarat’s evolving industrial ecosystem at VGGS Roadshow

Industry leaders highlight Gujarat’s evolving industrial ecosystem at VGGS Roadshow

India dispatches two more aircraft with relief assistance for Nepal, supporting flood-affected communities

India dispatches two more aircraft with relief assistance for Nepal, supporting flood-affected communities

PMFME scheme empowers woman entrepreneur, opens jobs for youth

PMFME scheme empowers woman entrepreneur, opens jobs for youth

Nitin Nabin highlights BJP’s focus on performance politics at 'Jal Manthan' Workshop

Nitin Nabin highlights BJP’s focus on performance politics at 'Jal Manthan' Workshop

Aahida Singh downs Disha to enter semifinals of the KSLTA World Tennis Tour Junior J30 Bengaluru in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo credit: KSLTA

KSLTA J30 Bengaluru: Aahida downs Disha to enter semifinals