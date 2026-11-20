Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) California Attorney General Rob Bonta served an investigative subpoena on Nvidia, seeking to determine whether advanced chips or confidential information reached China and whether the company misled investors and the public about the risks.

The California Department of Justice said information obtained through the subpoena would help it assess whether Nvidia’s actions violated state law.

Bonta said the inquiry would examine the conduct of both Nvidia and its former chief executive, Jensen Huang, including whether their actions enabled China to obtain sensitive technology or information.

“Companies cannot mislead their investors,” Bonta said, describing investor protection as the central principle underlying the inquiry.

His office linked the investigation to reports of Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative. The announcement did not establish that espionage occurred or that Nvidia’s technology or confidential information had been improperly transferred.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Nvidia did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

Nvidia had previously announced its own independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

In a November 8 statement, the board said it had no reason at that time to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised, while committing to examine the available information.

The company said a committee of independent directors, supported by independent outside counsel, would oversee that investigation and that Huang had committed to cooperate. That statement preceded California’s subpoena and was not a response to it.

The company has since changed its leadership. According to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the board accepted Huang’s resignation as president, chief executive and director on November 11, effective immediately.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was appointed interim chief executive while retaining her finance responsibilities. Harvey C. Jones became board chair.

On November 17, Nvidia also established a standing National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee to supervise its security policies, export-control compliance and global trade risks.

Director Suzanne Nora Johnson chairs the committee, alongside directors Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri. Nvidia said its national-security and trade-compliance teams would report directly to the committee and to Kress on day-to-day operations.

The committee will meet at least quarterly and work with independent specialists in law, national security and trade compliance. Nvidia presented the move as an effort to strengthen governance and engagement with government authorities.

Separate congressional scrutiny is also scheduled next month.

The House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and China committees announced on November 17 that Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter had voluntarily agreed to transcribed interviews.

Huang is scheduled to appear on December 1 and Teter on December 2.

--IANS

lkj/rs