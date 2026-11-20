New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India has underlined the importance of balanced and diversified trade with Indonesia, highlighting export opportunities in pharmaceuticals, vaccines and medical devices, automobiles and components, machinery, dairy, rice, spices, electronics, and solar and energy-related products.

During the second meeting of the India-Indonesia Working Group on Trade and Investment (WGTI) here, both sides reviewed bilateral trade, which stood at $24.78 billion in FY 2025-26, with Indonesia accounting for 19.30 per cent of India’s trade with ASEAN.

According to an official statement, the discussions focused on the resolution of issues faced by exporters, including market access for agricultural and animal products such as peanuts, horticultural products, buffalo meat and frozen shrimp, approval of establishments, halal certification, standards and certification requirements for tyres and automobiles, registration of pharmaceuticals and AYUSH products, and local content requirements in electronics.

India also proposed designating contact points in the counterpart agencies for time-bound resolution of these issues. Issues raised by Indonesia, including market access for agricultural products and India’s Quality Control Orders, were also discussed.

Both sides explored cooperation in the services sector, including mutual recognition of professional qualifications, mobility of professionals, social security, digital services, health, education and tourism.

India also underlined the importance of an early conclusion of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Review, said the statement.

The two sides also deliberated on customs cooperation; critical minerals and mining; local currency settlement, the linkage of India’s UPI with Indonesia’s QRIS, and banking and insurance; energy, including renewable energy, green hydrogen and biofuels; fertilisers; port and air connectivity; and the implementation of the agreements and MoUs signed during the July 2026 visit.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Amit Verma, and the Indonesian delegation by Director of Bilateral Negotiation, Ministry of Trade, Indonesia, Basaria Tiara Desika L. Gaol.

--IANS

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