Nitin Gadkari asks officials to strengthen monsoon readiness on National Highways

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has directed officials to ensure comprehensive monsoon preparedness across National Highway projects and undertake preventive measures to minimise weather-related disruptions, an official statement said on Thursday.

The directive came during separate review meetings held here to assess the quality, maintenance and progress of National Highway projects covering 4,931 km in Telangana, 2,035 km in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and 804 km in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) said.

According to the ministry, the reviews were undertaken based on feedback received through media reports, social media platforms and inputs from officials, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and project contractors.

During the meetings, Gadkari assessed the status of ongoing projects, maintenance activities and measures being adopted to ensure the delivery of safe, efficient and durable highway infrastructure.

He emphasised the need to accelerate project implementation while maintaining the highest standards of quality and accountability.

In addition, the minister directed officials and executing agencies to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, ensure timely completion of works and adopt advanced construction technologies and best practices to improve asset durability, riding comfort and the long-term performance of highway corridors.

Highlighting the importance of preparedness during the monsoon season, he instructed officials to undertake effective drainage management, slope stabilisation and protection works, and deploy rapid-response systems to deal with weather-related disruptions.

These measures are essential to ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, road safety and the resilience of the National Highway network, according to the minister.

Moreover, he underscored the role of well-maintained road infrastructure in enhancing regional connectivity, facilitating economic growth, promoting tourism and improving commuter convenience.

Timely execution, quality assurance and the adoption of modern engineering solutions remain key priorities for the sector, Gadkari added.

--IANS

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