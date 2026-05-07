NITI Aayog provides detailed policy roadmap for India's school education system

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) NITI Aayog has released a policy report that presents a comprehensive, decade-long analysis of India's school education system across key parameters such as access and enrolment, infrastructure, equity and inclusion, and learning outcomes, it was announced on Thursday.

NITI Aayog CEO Nidhi Chhibber released the report, titled ‘School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement’.

The report provides a detailed policy roadmap comprising 13 comprehensive recommendations.

The 8 systemic recommendations encompass reforming school structure through composite schools and evidence-based rationalisation, strengthening school infrastructure, undertaking governance reform and administrative capacity building, institutionalising a whole-of-society approach through State and District Task Forces on School Quality, strengthening School Management Committees, elevating teacher deployment and professional development, expanding digital and broadcast-based learning, and promoting equity and inclusion.

The 5 academic recommendations focus on transforming pedagogy, assessment, and foundational learning, emphasising holistic education and student wellbeing, reimagining vocational education and skill integration, strengthening ECCE, and integrating AI for pedagogical innovation, according to a NITI Aayog statement.

The report draws on secondary data from UDISE+ 2024-25, PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024, NAS 2017 and 2021, and ASER 2024, and is informed by the National Workshop on Quality School Education convened by NITI Aayog in February 2025, which brought together over 150 participants.

India's school education system today spans 14.71 lakh schools, serving over 24.69 crore students, making it the largest system in the world.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis across key dimensions of access, infrastructure, equity, inclusion, digital integration, and learning outcomes for all 36 States and UTs.

Through heat maps and other visual graphics, the temporal analysis presented in the report highlights substantial advancements in school infrastructure, particularly in the provision of electricity, functional sanitation facilities, and inclusive infrastructure, alongside a significant expansion of the digital learning ecosystem through improved access to computers, internet connectivity, and smart classrooms across schools, said the statement.

“The study also points towards encouraging gains in equity and inclusion, especially in girls’ participation and the improved enrolment of SC and ST students across educational stages,” it added.

The report provides 33 implementation pathways for the recommendations, each structured across short, medium, and long-term horizons with clearly identified actors responsible at the Central, State, and local levels.

--IANS

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