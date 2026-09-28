NITI Aayog launches ‘Special Campaign 6.0’, clears over 4,100 public grievances under current phase

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) NITI Aayog has introduced a ‘Special Campaign 6.0’, while disposing of more than 4,100 public grievances and clearing a large number of pending official references and parliamentary matters under the Centre's Special Campaign 5.0, an official statement said on Monday.

The campaign which was launched by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) aimed at reducing pendency and promoting workplace cleanliness across government offices.

It was conducted between November 2025 and August 2026 as part of the government's continuing drive to improve administrative efficiency and institutionalise Swachhta practices.

According to an official statement, NITI Aayog and its affiliated bodies, including the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and the National Institute of Labour Economics Research and Development (NILERD), participated in the exercise.

During the campaign, NITI Aayog disposed of 4,105 public grievances, 127 PMO references, 34 public grievance appeals and five parliamentary assurances.

The initiative was aimed at expediting the disposal of public grievances, parliamentary matters and other pending references across ministries and departments, the government said.

Moreover, the institution also undertook record management and office optimisation measures during the campaign.

Around 90 square feet of office space was freed through the disposal of old files and better space management, while the sale of scrap generated revenue of about Rs 1.97 lakh.

DARPG launched the special campaign in 2021 as part of a government-wide effort to improve administrative responsiveness and cleanliness in public offices. The programme has since been continued annually.

Following the completion of Campaign 5.0, NITI Aayog is preparing for Special Campaign 6.0.

“In this edition of the campaign, focus shall be on liquidating pendency in the MP’s references, references from the state governments, inter-ministerial references, parliamentary assurances, PMO references, public grievances and PG appeals and weeding out of redundant files & documents,” the government said.

“Special attention shall be given to improving the overall cleanliness of the offices with a focus on space management and enhancing workplace experience of field offices,” it adds.

--IANS

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