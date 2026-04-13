Nine killed as dumper truck rams into car in Mumbai's Kalyan

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) At least nine people were killed, and two others sustained critical injuries after a dumper truck collided with a car in the Kalyan area of Mumbai on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place around 11 a.m. on the Rayta Bridge along the Kalyan-Murbad road, authorities mentioned.

According to preliminary information, the car was travelling from Kalyan when it collided head-on with a mixer truck.

The police stated that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations, while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident was reported, a team from the Titwala Police Station rushed to the spot and initiated rescue and relief operations.

Initial reports indicate that 12 passengers were travelling in the car at the time of the accident. Eight of the total passengers died on the spot, while one passed away at the hospital while receiving treatment. Locals rushed to the spot and tried to help the victims.

The vehicle was on its way to Murbad when the collision occurred near Rayta Bridge, close to Kalyan, according to the police.

Speaking to IANS, Thane Superintendent of Police D.S. Swami confirmed the casualties, saying, "So far, nine people have lost their lives. Two individuals are injured and remain in critical condition; they are currently undergoing treatment."

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. Preliminary information suggests that excessive speed or a loss of vehicle control may have been the cause of the mishap.

The collision also led to a massive traffic jam on the highway near the Rayta Bridge in the Titwala-Kalyan stretch, causing significant disruption to vehicular movement in the area, officials said.

Further details are awaited in the case.

--IANS

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