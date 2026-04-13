April 13, 2026 3:26 PM हिंदी

Nine killed as dumper truck rams into car in Mumbai's Kalyan

Nine killed as dumper truck rams into car in Mumbai's Kalyan

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) At least nine people were killed, and two others sustained critical injuries after a dumper truck collided with a car in the Kalyan area of Mumbai on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place around 11 a.m. on the Rayta Bridge along the Kalyan-Murbad road, authorities mentioned.

According to preliminary information, the car was travelling from Kalyan when it collided head-on with a mixer truck.

The police stated that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations, while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident was reported, a team from the Titwala Police Station rushed to the spot and initiated rescue and relief operations.

Initial reports indicate that 12 passengers were travelling in the car at the time of the accident. Eight of the total passengers died on the spot, while one passed away at the hospital while receiving treatment. Locals rushed to the spot and tried to help the victims.

The vehicle was on its way to Murbad when the collision occurred near Rayta Bridge, close to Kalyan, according to the police.

Speaking to IANS, Thane Superintendent of Police D.S. Swami confirmed the casualties, saying, "So far, nine people have lost their lives. Two individuals are injured and remain in critical condition; they are currently undergoing treatment."

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. Preliminary information suggests that excessive speed or a loss of vehicle control may have been the cause of the mishap.

The collision also led to a massive traffic jam on the highway near the Rayta Bridge in the Titwala-Kalyan stretch, causing significant disruption to vehicular movement in the area, officials said.

Further details are awaited in the case.

--IANS

sd/dpb

LATEST NEWS

'He took Indian cricket to a different level': Yuvraj reflects on Gary's Kirsten impact on India’s rise

'He took Indian cricket to a different level': Yuvraj reflects on Gary's Kirsten impact on India’s rise

Global AR smart glasses shipments almost doubled in 2025: Report

Global AR smart glasses shipments doubled in 2025: Report

We trained continuously for 15 days…: Sandeepa reflects on Jharkhand’s Sub Jr Women’s National title

'We trained continuously for 15 days…': Sandeepa reflects on Jharkhand’s Sub Jr Women’s National title

Mumtaz relives a fond memory of grooving on 'Koi Sehri Babu' with Asha Bhosle

Mumtaz relives a fond memory of grooving on 'Koi Sehri Babu' with Asha Bhosle

India’s economy in resilient expansionary phase supporting high returns: Report

India’s economy in resilient expansionary phase supporting high returns: Report

Brett Lee pays emotional tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, recalls recording ‘You're the One for Me’

Brett Lee pays emotional tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, recalls recording ‘You're the One for Me’

'Scoring 200-plus consistently feels like I've a lot of talent in the team,’ feels RCB captain Patidar

'Scoring 200-plus consistently feels like I've a lot of talent in the team,’ feels RCB captain Patidar

I've seen all Prime Ministers: Asha Bhosle praised PM Modi for making 'India prosperous'

Modi Archive recalls the legendary singer’s heartfelt conversations with PM Modi

‘I bow my head in deep reverence’: Harbhajan pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs

‘I bow my head in deep reverence’: Harbhajan pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs

Preparations are underway for return of F1 to India: Sports Min Mandaviya

Preparations are underway for return of F1 to India: Sports Min Mandaviya