Nimrat Kaur seeks blessings at Somnath Temple, Nageshwar Temple and Dwarkadhish Temple

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur sought divine blessings at the Somnath Temple, Nageshwar Temple, and the Dwarkadhish Temple as she went on a beautiful spiritual trip to Gujarat.

Posting a handful of pictures of herself from the revered temples in Gujarat, the actress could be seen posing in front of the shrines, giving a peek into their beautiful architecture.

For the caption, she simply wrote: “Divine blessings and eternal gratitude. Shri Somnath Namah, Shri Nageshwaraya Namah , Shri Dwarikadhishaya Namah. Har har Mahadev, Krishnārpaṇamastu. Om Shree Omkareshwaraya Namah Om Shree Nageshwaraya Namah Jai Dwarikadhishaya Namah.”

Somnath Temple is one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites the Tirtha Kshetra and is the first among the twelve jyotirlinga shrines of Shiva.

The Nageshwar Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the legendary temples mentioned in the Shiva Purana and one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

Meanwhile, the Dwarkadhish Temple, it is dedicated to Lord Krishna. It is one of the destinations of Char Dham, a Hindu pilgrimage circuit. The main shrine of the five-storied building, supported by 72 pillars, is known as Jagat Mandir or Nija Mandir.

Just last month, the actress had shared a string of pictures from Kashi during Hanuman Jayanti.

She had shared a gamut of images from her visit, which included the ghats, temples and even akhadas.

The 44-year-old actress, she first featured in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's production Peddlers in 2012. Two years later, the actress was seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer acclaimed drama The Lunchbox.

Nimrat then went on to star as an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent in the fourth season of the American television series Homeland. The actress shot to major fame with her in Airlift starring Akshay Kumar.

After starring in Homeland, Nimrat showed her acting prowess in the American series “Wayward Pines”.

The actress’s latest work in cinema includes Kaalidhar Laapata. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and child actor Daivik Bhagela. On the web front, she was seen in the third installment of The Family Man, a spy thriller streaming television series created by Raj & DK.

--IANS

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