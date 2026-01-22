Nimrat Kaur on ‘Airlift’: 10 years ago today, this celluloid magic happened

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) As her film “Airlift” completed a decade in Hindi cinema on Thursday, actress Nimrat Kaur celebrated the moment and said that it was 10 years ago, “this celluloid magic happened”.

Nimrat took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the shoot of “Airlift” along with her co-star Akshay Kumar and the other cast and crew of the film.

“10 years ago today, this celluloid magic happened. The music, the moments, the love just keeps growing - as does my gratitude!!”

Airlift was a political thriller film directed by Raja Krishna Menon starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur, that follows Ranjit Katyal, a Kuwait-based businessman as he carries out the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the Invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraq which led to the beginning of the Gulf War.

The plot is adapted from the real life story of Kuwait-based Indian businessmen such as Mathunny Mathews from Kerala and Harbhajan Singh Vedi. The film was a commercial success, it emerged as a blockbuster at Indian as well as abroad box office.

Nimrat began her career as a print model and went on to act in theater. She starred in Anurag Kashyap's production Peddlers in 2012. The actress followed it with her breakthrough role in the critically acclaimed drama The Lunchbox in 2014 starring the late Irrfan Khan.

In 2015, she played the recurring role of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent Tasneem Qureishi in the fourth season of the American television series Homeland, and later reprised her role in its eighth season. She then starred in the American mystery series Wayward Pines and the Indian drama series School of Lies.

She was most recently seen in the third season of the series ‘The Family Man’ created by Raj & DK. It features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

--IANS

dc/