Nimisha Sajayan on how she gained 14 kgs for 'Babita Singh Reporting' and then lost weight!

Chennai, Aug 29 (IANS) Well known Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan, who plays the lead in director Ambiecka Pandit's film 'Babita Singh Reporting', has now penned a note of gratitude to her trainer Ali Shifas, for helping her lose the weight she had put on for the film.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the note of gratitude, Nimisha wrote, "Gained almost 14 kgs for this character(58 kgs to 72 kgs) And honestly the weight loss journey that followed was a whole different story."

Nimisha said that the first 10 days were probably the toughest.

"No proper sleep, crazy mood swings, exhaustion, frustration… and so many moments where I genuinely felt like I couldn’t do it. There were days I would literally sit in front of my trainer and cry saying “I can’t do this anymore,” she said.

She then thanked her trainer Alis Shifas for helping her at that point. She wrote, "@ali_shifas_vs if it wasn’t for you..I honestly think I would have given up. You were my rock throughout this entire journey. You pushed me when I needed that extra push, encouraged me when I wanted to give up and patiently reminded me to trust the process."

She further said, "You never judged me for the bad days or made me feel guilty for struggling. You were simply there every single day. There were days when I was frustrated, tired and ready to quit. But somehow..you always found a way to make me show up the next day and try again."

Stating that now, looking back, she realised the journey wasn’t just about losing the weight and that it was about patience, trusting the process and most importantly having the right person beside oneself.

"You made my struggle feel so much easier just by being there. To my best trainer, my biggest cheerleader, my constant support system THANK YOU Shifukka for believing in me even on the days I stopped believing in myself. Couldn’t have done this without you," she wrote.

For the unaware, 'Babita Singh Reporting' is set in a small Indian town and follows suspended police officer Babita Singh, fondly known as Baby, who sets out to investigate the murder of her childhood friend. As she searches for answers, the case takes her on an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

--IANS

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