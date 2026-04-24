April 24, 2026 5:21 AM हिंदी

Nikki Glaser reveals Leonardo DiCaprio sent her baskets of pasta after she roasted him at the Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser reveals Leonardo DiCaprio sent her baskets of pasta after she roasted him at the Golden Globes

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is a sport. Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser recently revealed that Leo sent her baskets of pasta after the 2026 Golden Globes.

Leo had attended the ceremony as a nominee for ‘One Battle After Another’ and Glaser hosted the show. This was her second time and she’s already set to host for a third in 2027, reports ‘Variety’.

Glaser’s uproarious monologue went viral for roasting Leo’s history of dating women under 30, which is the only fact most people know about the actor since he doesn’t disclose any information about his personal life.

She said, “What a career Leonardo DiCaprio has had. Countless iconic performances, you’ve worked with every great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes and an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30”.

Acknowledging the unoriginal punchline, the comedian said, “Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke. It is cheap. I tried not to, but, like, we don’t know anything else about you, man. There’s nothing else. Open up! I’m serious! I looked! I searched! The most in-depth interview you’ve ever given was for Teen Beat magazine in 1991. Is your favorite food still ‘Pasta, pasta and more pasta?’”.

As per ‘Variety’, the Internet sleuths were quick to locate the real Teen Beat magazine article, which included a young DiCaprio filling out a survey and raving about pasta. Glaser admitted on ‘The Tonight Show’ that she was “struggling” to come up with a good Leo joke because people have been making digs at his dating history for quite some time.

“That joke’s been going on longer than his current girlfriend has been a live. It’s been around forever”, she added.

--IANS

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