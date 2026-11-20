Wellington, Nov 20 (IANS) Former Australia captain Greg Chappell has accused Cricket Australia (CA) of paying the price for a rushed and incomplete handling of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, adding that hiding uncomfortable truths only lets them resurface later in life.

His comments come after Cameron Bancroft claimed in an explosive article the whole team knew of the plan to tamper with the ball at Newlands, and admitted he had held back details when first questioned. Chadd Sayers and others have since backed that account, while captain Pat Cummins and the other bowlers deny any knowledge.

“When Watergate brought down a presidency, the lesson was the same – the cover-up does more damage than the original offence. Hiding uncomfortable truths doesn’t make them go away.

“They find their own way out, and the only way to protect an institution is to face them honestly when they first appear. Cricket Australia is learning that in public, and it’s painful to watch,” wrote Chappell in his column for The Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday.

He also admitted to finding it difficult to believe that only three players – Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner - were aware of the whole plan and felt CA’s investigation in the days after the scandal broke in Newlands should have been far more thorough.

“I wasn’t there and can’t prove otherwise, but I find it difficult to believe that only three men were aware. What I can say is that the process that should have settled this eight years ago didn’t, and we’re all paying for it now.

“Bancroft has carried a heavy load for a long time. Steve Smith and David Warner had the talent to rebuild their reputations with runs. Bancroft didn’t get that chance, and he’s had to wear the stigma mostly alone, branded by many as the man behind a plan that made no sense.

“With hindsight, the investigation CA ran in the days after Newlands should have been far more thorough. Had the whole playing group been properly interviewed, we’d have had our answers then, one way or the other,” added Chappell.

He questioned why the then media manager Kate Hutchison’s sensible advice on managing the crisis was ignored. “She also gave sensible advice on how to handle the crisis once the cameras caught the attempt. Who brushed her aside, and why? Was it the senior players who thought they knew better? We should know who made that call, and why.

“It’s unfortunate, and I think deeply un-Australian, that three players have carried the rap and worn the disgrace of Cape Town for more than eight years, when I believe many more knew – must have known – what was going on, even if it was not every man in the squad.

“If a non-cricketer knew and spoke against the scheme, it strains belief that so many of the playing group were in the dark. Perhaps it comes down to semantics, to people splitting hairs over the precise meaning of “knew”. I don’t think the Australian public will cop that,” added Chappell.

Explaining why the claims took eight years to surface, Chappell pointed to cricket’s unwritten code that dressing-room matters stay private, and players’ fears for their places. He defended Usman Khawaja, whose memoir Sabr reopened the issue.

“Why did it take eight years for any of this to come out? Anyone who has played Test cricket knows the answer. You don’t speak up against your own side, you worry about your place in the team, and there’s an unwritten code that what happens in the dressing room stays there.

“That doesn’t excuse the silence, though I understand it. Usman Khawaja has done no wrong in saying what he did, whatever the others say. If you can’t raise an issue while you’re playing, when can you, if not in your autobiography? Every team needs a confidential way for a player or staff member to raise a worry with someone outside the chain of command, without it costing him his place.”

On the growing calls for Cummins to quit as Australia’s Test captain, Chappell warned against punishing people before the facts were known, as it happened in 2018. If Cummins stepped aside, Chappell named Travis Head as the right choice to lead Australia in Tests.

“The calls for Cummins to go are getting louder and more insistent. The mistake of 2018 was punishing people before the facts were known, and I don’t want to see it repeated. Believing others knew isn’t the same as proving it. No man should lose his job based on a disputed account, no matter which side it comes from.

“Cummins has a responsibility for the culture of the team he leads, but that’s different from holding him personally responsible for something he may not have known about in 2018. If the inquiry finds something, CA and the selectors will know what to do. Until then, the squad has Test cricket to play, starting against New Zealand in Perth on 9 December, and it needs a settled dressing room more than another scalp.

“If Cummins feels he needs to step aside, or the selectors decide a change is necessary, Travis Head is the man. He made his Test debut in October 2018, months after Newlands, so is untouched by the affair. South Australia made him captain at 21, and he was named co-vice-captain of the national side in 2023.

“He’s also delivered in the biggest games, with a hundred in the 2023 World Test Championship final and another in that year’s World Cup final. A new captain from outside the 2018 group would give the team a fresh start while the old argument settles elsewhere,” concluded Chappell.

--IANS

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