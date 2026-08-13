MoS Singh’s visit to Cote d’Ivoire part of India's broader engagement with Africa: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday stated that Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirit Vardhan Singh's recent visit to Cote d’Ivoire is expected to impart further impetus to the growing ties with the West African nation as part of India’s broader engagement with Africa.

MoS Singh undertook an official visit to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, from August 6-8 at the invitation of the Government of Cote d’Ivoire, to attend the celebrations of the 66th National Day of the West African nation as the Guest of Honour.

According to the MEA, the visit provided a "valuable opportunity" to further consolidate the momentum in India–Cote d’Ivoire relations and the warm reception accorded to the Minister of State and the visiting Indian Armed Forces contingent reflected the depth of goodwill and friendship between the two countries.

During the visit, the MoS attended the National Day celebrations and witnessed the participation of an Indian Armed Forces Marching Contingent in the National Day Parade. MoS Singh held substantive bilateral discussions with Niale Kaba, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and also called on Alassane Ouattara, the President of the Cote d’Ivoire.

According to the MEA, the discussions covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including economic and development partnership, defence and security cooperation and people-to-people ties. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted India–Cote d’Ivoire partnership.

The MEA also noted that an important component of the visit was the Minister of State’s interaction with the Indian diaspora in Abidjan.

“MoS appreciated the valuable contribution of the Indian community towards strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Côte d’Ivoire, and reiterated the Government of India’s continued commitment to the welfare, safety and well-being of the Indian citizens overseas and the Indian diaspora,” the Ministry highlighted.

--IANS

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