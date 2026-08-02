Bhagyashree revives 90s nostalgia with her dance on Lata Mangeshkar’s classic ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree shared a video of herself dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s timeless song ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’

The actress celebrated the charm of the evergreen melody with her graceful moves, bringing back memories of the golden era of music.

In the video, Bhagyashree can be seen showcasing her graceful moves while crooning her favourite track. Dressed in a stylish Anarkali suit, the actress complimented her look with matching jewellery. For the caption, she wrote, “#myfavsongsbyb Do you remember when love had a different language? A little shy, a little hesitant, a little longing, a little anticipation..... when words were fewer and a look said it all. Have you ever felt love like that? #musicforever #1900s.”

Bhagyashree often shares videos of herself recreating classic songs, showcasing her love for evergreen melodies.

A few days ago, the ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress had posted glimpses of her vacation with husband Himalaya Dassani in Udaipur. The photos offered a sneak peek into their memorable moments together. Bhagyashree simply wrote, "Wild, wild west! What a weekend... Witty's birthday celebration!.”

On the personal front, Bhagyashree tied the knot with Himalaya Dassani in 1989. The couple is parents to two children — son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani. Abhimanyu stepped into Bollywood with the 2019 film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, while Avantika made her acting debut with the web series ‘Mithya.’

On work front, Bhagyashree was last seen in the thriller film “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video” in 2023. She later made a special appearance in the comedy-drama streaming series “Life Hill Gayi.”

--IANS

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