Niharika Chouksey shares how she maintains her protein intake

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Niharika Chouksey, who essays the role of Anu in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, has spoken up on her protein intake, and how she keeps it on track.

The actress shared that for her protein intake she prefers to take black chana, paneer bowls and salads in her diet.

She told IANS, “Protein is important for everyone, whether you're an actor or not. It's essential for a healthy body. I also think it's a myth that you can only get enough protein from non-vegetarian food”.

She further mentioned, “There are plenty of vegetarian options available. I make sure to include foods like black chana, paneer bowls and salads in my diet. Since I do eat non-vegetarian food as well, I also ensure that I include eggs regularly”.

Earlier, the actress had shared how the show changed her perception of love and relationships. In the recent track of the show, Anu (played by Niharika Chouksey) and Arya (played by Sharad Kelkar) finally tied the knot after overcoming several hurdles, emotional setbacks, and societal pressures.

She earlier told IANS, “When I look back at Anu's journey, I genuinely feel she has taught me so much. There were moments when everything seemed to be falling apart for her, but she never stopped believing in love. What I admire most about Anu is that her love was never blind or impulsive; it came from trust, patience, and understanding”.

“She stood by Arya not because life was easy, but because she believed in their bond, and I think that's something really beautiful”, she added.

The show captures the nuances of middle-class life, from family bonds and dreams to the balancing act between tradition and modernity, making it a genuine favourite among audiences.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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