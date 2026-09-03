September 03, 2026 4:18 PM हिंदी

Niharika Chouksey calls for safe Dahi Handi celebrations

Niharika Chouksey calls for safe Dahi Handi celebrations

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Niharika Chouksey, who plays the role of Anu in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, has spoken up on Janmashtami celebrations ahead of the festival.

The actress spoke about the Dahi Handi celebrations, and called for responsible and safe celebrations to avoid any injury. Janmashtami is set to be celebrated on September 4.

She told IANS, “Janmashtami is one of the most special festivals for me because it brings together everything I enjoy about a festival, family, tradition, food, celebrations and, most importantly, a sense of togetherness. We usually celebrate it at home with my family with a small puja, and I really enjoy spending that time with my parents. There is something very infectious about the energy and excitement around Dahi Handi, making it one of the most exciting parts of the celebration. At the same time, I feel we should not lose sight of why we celebrate Dahi Handi in the first place. It comes from the playful and mischievous side of Krishna, who would often try to steal ‘Makhan’, which is why he is lovingly known as ‘Makhan Chor’. The tradition of Dahi Handi celebrates that playful side of Krishna, with people coming together to recreate the joy and excitement of those stories”.

She also spoke about a special Dahi Handi sequence in the new track of the show, which she has been filming.

Talking about the same, she said, “Interestingly, we are also shooting a Dahi Handi sequence for Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and I am really excited about it. I have been practicing a lot for the sequence because I will be performing the stunt myself. Being part of the human pyramid and climbing up to break the handi is definitely exciting, but it also requires a lot of practice, focus and care. I am being especially careful while preparing for the sequence because while I want the scene to look authentic and capture the festive spirit, safety is equally important. Somewhere along the way, Dahi Handi has become a much bigger competition, and unfortunately, we also hear about injuries during these celebrations”.

“I hope we can retain the spirit and joy of Dahi Handi while also making sure that everyone celebrates responsibly and safely. The essence of any festival is happiness, and I would love for everyone to experience that happiness without anyone getting hurt”, she added.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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