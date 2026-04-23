April 23, 2026 1:42 PM हिंदी

Nicole Kidman was rushed to hospital while working on ‘Margo's Got Money Troubles’

Nicole Kidman was rushed to hospital while working on ‘Margo's Got Money Troubles’

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman was rushed to the hospital after she braved through scenes for Margo's Got Money Troubles with the flu.

Kidman is seen as former professional wrestler-turned-lawyer Lace in the April 22 episode of the comedy-drama alongside Elle Fanning (Margo) and Nick Offerman (Jinx), reports femalefirst.co.uk.

However, the "huge set piece" scene in which Lace reunites with Jinx and his daughter, Margo, at a fan convention, surrounded by "hundreds of extras," almost fell through as Kidman was unwell.

Offerman told people.com: "We're there in the morning, we're getting warmed up - some of us are going to be performing some actual wrestling, and so we have our doubles, we have people we're working with.

"And the word comes in that Nicole has the flu, and we might not get Nicole today. And we're like, 'Oh no, that's such a bummer, because we only have the one day that we've built this whole circus for.'

"It's about 8.00 in the morning that we get this news. Come to be about 11.00am., the word comes in, 'Nicole's coming.'"

Kidman rocked up to set "so pale and shaken", but she soldiered on regardless.

Offerman added: "She showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style, did everything we needed to so that we did not lose one scrap of what we needed for her character."

Kidman "was literally taken to the hospital for an IV" after the scenes for Margo's Got Money Troubles were shot.

Parks and Recreation alum Offerman added: "And I just said to her, I already admired you so much, but this is how you get to be Nicole Kidman, is you show up so that your show doesn't lose a minute of your value. It was so generous. It was astonishing."

--IANS

dc/

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