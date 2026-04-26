Nicole Kidman shares unique habit she follows every day as mom of 2 teenage daughters

Los Angeles, April 26 (IANS) Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman has shed light on a specific thing that she does as a mom of two teenage daughters.

The actress, 58, opened up about her parenting style recently. Nicole, who shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, with ex-husband Keith Urban, said Sunday and Faith must do one thing every single day, hug her, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She spoke at the live speaker series HISTORYTalks in Philadelphia, as she said, “Both my daughters will kill me for saying this, but I'm like, ‘You need to hug (me) for two minutes a day’”.

“It releases certain chemicals in the body and everyone needs to be hugged for about two minutes a day. Did you know that?”, the ‘Big Little Lies’ star added.

As per ‘People’, Nicole, who is also mom to daughter Bella, 33, and son Connor, 31, whom she shares with ex Tom Cruise, also said that, contrary to common wisdom, she considers parenting teenagers to be “extraordinary”.

She went on, “We're so close, the three of us, we talk about everything. It means sitting on the end of their bed, when they say, ‘Come in here, sit down’. And you go in, and you're exhausted, and you sit down and you listen. And I always say, ‘Do you want me to give you advice now, or are you just sort of venting?' Primarily I get told no advice. 90 percent of the time”.

Nicole also shared that there are a number of lessons her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, taught her that she hopes to pass down to her kids. “(My mother) told me, ‘Don't ever let anyone break your spirit’. She came from an era where she wasn't able to (have) the career path she would have loved. She raised us, she supported my father, she helped him get his Ph.D, (and) she didn't get hers … and she was exceptionally smart”, she added.

--IANS

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