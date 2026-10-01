Arijit Singh reunites with 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' team for Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar track Purane Din

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) After treating music lovers with 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', Arijit Singh reunited with Rochak Kohli, Kumaar and Luv Ranjan for another memorable number, 'Purane Din' from the forthcoming drama, 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar'.

Scored by Rochak Kohli, the lyrics for the track have been penned by Kumaar. The song adds another layer of emotions for the film’s six protagonists - Tushar Chhibber, Sargun Kaur Luthra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Sparsh Walia, and Alisha Chopra as they navigate friendship, and love.

All six members of the core cast are making their debut with 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar'.

Talking about 'Purane Din', composer Rochak Kohli said, “The love Tera Yaar Hoon Main continues to receive even today is something I’m extremely grateful for. With Purane Din, I’m happy to reunite with Luv Ranjan, Arijit and Kumaar and explore another emotion that is just as universal - the innocence of first love. We’ve tried to create a song that feels familiar yet new, and I hope Purane Din can recreate that same magic and resonate with listeners for years to come.”

Lyricist Kumaar went on to add, “Both Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Purane Din come from a very similar emotional space - friendship and the memories we create while growing up. With Purane Din, I wanted to capture that innocence of college life, when friendships, first crushes and the smallest moments could feel so significant. The idea was to write about a time that we may have left behind, but whose emotions still stay with us. I hope the lyrics bring back that feeling of being young, having your friends around you and experiencing those first emotions together.”

'Purane Din' is currently available on T-Series Music.

Presented by Luv Films and jointly produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' is expected to be out in the cinema halls on 23rd October 2026.

--IANS

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