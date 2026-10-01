October 01, 2026 8:13 PM हिंदी

Divya Khossla reacts to Govinda's rumoured gf Komal Rani’s Sindoor at Lalbaug: Do u even understand the importance?

Divya Khossla reacts to Govinda's rumoured gf Komal Rani’s Sindoor at Lalbaug : Do u even understand the importance?

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Divya Khossla has questioned Govinda's rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani’s sindoor during her recent visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with the 'Partner' actor.

In a strongly worded social media post on Thursday, Divya asked whether they realize the importance of ‘sindoor’ in Hinduism. She further urged them to stop using religion for their personal agenda.

Refreshing your memory, netizens noticed that Komal did not have sindoor on her forehead when she arrived to seek blessings for Lalbaugcha Raja. However, after she had offered her prayers, Komal was seen with sindoor around her forehead, leading to speculations around a possible secret wedding.

A section of netizens reasoned that the Sindoor could have been a result of the religious rituals at the pandal. They argued that Komal may have touched her forehead to Bappa’s feet for blessing during the darshan, leaving the mark on her forehead.

Now, questioning Govinda and Komal's understanding of the importance of sindoor, Divya wrote on her Insta Stories, “Whatever we do in our personal life is definitely our choice however atleast for the sake of keeping our society clean it’s v important ki ‘Hum Samaj ka Daayra maintain Karein’. (sic)"

She further asked them, "A certain girl goes with u to a religious place, bows in a manner that sindoor comes in her maang clearly giving enough material to various media to cover the couple in such a manner …. Like really… whom are u kidding?? and then goes and comments on intimate details of your personal life ….. Do u think this is a joke?"

“Atleast stop using our religion for your agenda… do u even understand the importance of a Sindoor?? Which is the most powerful symbol of a married Hindu woman.. Extremely disappointed with the celebs supporting such acts," she concluded.

Before this, Divya had called out Govinda and Komal for their public appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja. She also extended her support to Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja.

--IANS

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