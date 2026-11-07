Nick Jonas praises Priyanka Chopra for her ‘plump lips’ during chat with Jonas brothers

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s lips became a talking point during a candid podcast conversation when husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe were discussing lip balms.

The conversation began with the hosts discussing what they would want as a Secret Santa gift with a budget of $5. When the topic shifted to chapsticks, the brothers spoke about different lip-care products and their experiences with them.

The discussion then turned to a medicated lip balm.

“If your significant other has this plump lip stuff, and they don't tell you and they kiss you, that's like...” said Kevin.

The conversation then brought Priyanka Chopra into the discussion, with Nick proudly saying, “Priyanka doesn't have to do that. Her lips are already plump.”

Nick, in the video, was seen wearing the kalava (holy thread) tied to the wrist of his right hand.

It seems to be from the recent Navratri puja held at his home.

Priyanka often is seen putting efforts to keep her traditions alive even in a foreign country. She makes sure to keep daughter Malti Marie connected to Indian traditions and festivities

The actress had recently offered a glimpse of the family's Dussehra celebrations at their Los Angeles home.

The celebrations included Pooja, Shivling Abhishek and Havan, along with Kanya Pujan, during which Nick was seen washing Malti's feet. Malti was dressed in an ivory outfit and wore a red scarf bearing the words “Jai Mata Di”.

–IANS

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