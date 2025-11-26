Nia Sharma's post pack up scenes includes beautiful beach view & breakfast

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Popular television actress Nia Sharma used social media to give her Insta Fam a sneak peek into her post-pack-up scenes.

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a video, where she was seen enjoying the windy weather by the beachside.

Nia admitted that her pack-up time is overlapping with her breakfast time, and hence she plans to have her breakfast before finally going to sleep.

The 'Laughter Chef' contestant was heard saying, "Because the pack up time is clashing with the breakfast time, so I'd rather have my breakfast and then go to sleep."

However, Nia added, "Who wants to sleep in this weather?".

Then she panned the camera towards the beautiful view of the beach in front of her and said, "You can't see what I can see".

Recently, Nia garnered a lot of eyeballs as she dropped a video posing in a gorgeous white two-piece.

The clip featured the 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' actress standing in front of a picturesque seascape.

Posting the clip on social media, Nia wrote, “Between the chaos and the calm (Just how it’s going at the moment) (sic)."

Work-wise, reports are doing rounds that Nia might be a part of the latest season of MTV’s popular dating reality show "Splitsvilla X6", hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

The speculations started doing rounds after Nia shared a series of Instagram posts and stories of herself at an island, which seemed similar to the Splitsvilla X6’s shooting location.

However, no official confirmation has been made till now.

Talking about the show, Karan shared a statement saying, “I am super excited to see what the contestants have in store, how far they’ll go and what risks they’ll take when it comes to love. I truly believe this season is going to be bolder, more dynamic, and full of surprises.”

