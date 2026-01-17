Nia Sharma holds Shakira responsible for this unexpected reason

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma playfully held international pop star Shakira responsible for her unique style choices.

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram stories, sharing a video of the “Queen of Latin Music” Shakira performing her 2001 hit "Whenever, Wherever".

“Blame this song for how I dress,” Nia, who is known for her Gothic glam, captioned the post.

She also shared a screenshot of herself on MTV India’s Splitsvilla, calling it her “childhood dream” to be part of the channel.

Sharing her excitement about being on MTV India’s Splitsvilla, Nia wrote, “Is it a crime to trip on yourself coz no one else will. Love you @mtvindia @mtvsplitssvilla — being on MTV was lowkey my childhood dream (sic).”

Talking about the actress, Nia was last seen on screen in “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

She was also seen in “Suhagan Chudail”, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show featured Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

Talking about the show, MTV Splitsvilla is a dating reality show that airs on MTV India. Since January 2026, the sixteenth season has been hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

The show revolves around young men and women trying to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are detached from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair are crowned the winners of Splitsvilla.

--IANS

dc/