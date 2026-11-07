November 08, 2026 12:46 AM हिंदी

NIA secures conviction of doctor in Maharashtra ISIS terror module case

NIA secures conviction of doctor in Maharashtra ISIS terror module case

Mumbai, November 7 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday secured the conviction of Adnanali Sarkar in the Maharashtra ISIS terror module case, officials said.

The Special Court (NIA) in Mumbai held him guilty under Sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 201 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

The court sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for a maximum period of six years and imposed a total fine of Rs 65,000.

Sarkar was the fifth accused in the case registered by NIA Mumbai.

The central agency had taken up the investigation suo motu on June 28, 2023, after receiving information from the Ministry of Home Affairs about a conspiracy by ISIS members aimed at threatening the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India.

During the probe, investigators uncovered a wider conspiracy that had international linkages and involved foreign-based ISIS handlers.

The accused were found to be actively propagating the extremist ideology of the banned terror outfit, recruiting new members, raising funds for terrorist activities and circulating ISIS propaganda material.

This included magazines such as 'Voice of Hind' and 'Voice of Khurasan', which were used to radicalise and motivate supporters.

A total of six persons were chargesheeted in the case. They are Tabish Nasser Siddiqui, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala alias Lalabhai, Sharjeel Shaikh, Aakif Ateeque Nachan, Zubair Noor Mohammad Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba, and Adnanali Sarkar.

The Special Court had earlier framed charges against all six arrested accused as per the provisions mentioned in the charge-sheet.

All of them continue to remain in judicial custody.

While Sarkar has been convicted and sentenced, the trial against the remaining five accused will continue.

The NIA has described the case as an important step in its ongoing efforts to dismantle ISIS-linked terror modules operating within the country and to disrupt their networks of radicalisation, recruitment and funding.

Officials said the conviction underscores the agency's resolve to take strict action against those involved in spreading terrorist ideology and supporting banned organisations that pose a threat to national security.

--IANS

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