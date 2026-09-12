'NIA doing great job': Ex-J&K Police DGPs on fresh Non-Bailable Warrants against terrorist Hafiz Saeed

Jammu, Sep 12 (IANS) After an NIA court in Jammu city issued a fresh Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, former Jammu and Kashmir Police DGPs welcomed the development and said that the Indian security agencies have done a "great job."

An NIA court on September 8 issued a fresh Non-Bailable Warrant against Hafiz Saeed for supplying weapons, funds and directions to terrorists in Kashmir. This is the second such warrant against him in two months.

Former J&K Police DGP S.P. Vaid, speaking to IANS, welcomed the action against the LeT chief and said that several warrants should be issued against him in view of his involvement in terrorism.

"Terrorist Hafiz Saeed has committed several sins. There should be many warrants against him. The NIA is doing a great job. Everyone who tries to threaten India will be hunted down; they all will meet the same fate now," Vaid said.

Former J&K Police DGP Kuldeep Khoda said that the involvement of the LeT in militancy in Jammu and Kashmir has continued since the early years of terrorism in the region and that Hafiz Saeed has remained a key figure in the organisation.

"The involvement of LeT has been ongoing since the early days of militancy. If you look at its history, the LeT has played a role since 1992, and Hafiz Saeed has always been its main figure. Since then, the terrorist activities carried out by the LeT, particularly in Kashmir and also in other parts of the country, have been conducted with the support of the Pakistani establishment, particularly the Pakistan Army and ISI," Khoda told IANS.

"India has filed many cases against Hafiz Saeed, and he has been implicated in many. Under our law, he is an absconding terrorist, and whenever he goes -- to countries that consider him a terrorist -- he will be arrested. This is the reason that he is not leaving Pakistan.

"Pakistan is the factory of terrorism, so it is unlikely that it would do something about Saeed," he added.

Hafiz Saeed is the founder of the Pakistan-based proscribed terror group LeT and one of India's most-wanted global terrorists. He is currently facing intensified legal action by the NIA in connection with major cross-border conspiracies and high-profile attacks in J&K.

While Indian agencies have pursued his custody, Pakistan claims the 76-year-old Saeed is serving a combination of lengthy prison terms (amounting to over 30 years) inside Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore following convictions by an anti-terrorism court for terror financing.

However, Indian Intelligence maintains that elements within Pakistan's establishment continue to shield him from absolute accountability.

He remains a UN-listed global terrorist with a $10 million bounty placed on him by the United States government.

--IANS

sd/rad