Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya return home with new born twins

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who recently welcomed twins with her husband Vivek Dahiya, has now returned to her home with the family.

The couple were seen at their house on Friday evening as they carried their little ones in their arms. They arrived in a specially decorated car celebrating the arrival of the twin boys.

The couple entered a joyful new phase of life as they welcomed twin baby boys a few days ago. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016 after meeting on the sets of the hit show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, shared the happy news through an emotional social media announcement that instantly went viral.

They shared in a joint post, “The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood”.

They wrote in the caption, “We asked for happiness, God said take double. Over the years, Divyanka and Vivek have become one of Indian television’s most admired celebrity couples, known for their strong bond, playful chemistry, and candid vlogs. News of the twins sparked massive celebrations among fans and fellow television celebrities alike, with congratulatory messages pouring in across social media. The couple is now beginning a heartwarming new chapter as parents.

Earlier, when Divyanka Tripathi reached the hospital for the delivery, she confessed that she was feeling uncomfortable and wanted to change into a comfortable, loose nightgown. The nurse was checking the heartbeat of the babies and monitoring their movement.

--IANS

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