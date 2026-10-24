NIA court orders trial against Yasin Malik, 6 others in Rs 8.94 crore money laundering case

Srinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi on Saturday ordered the commencement of trial against separatist leader Yasin Malik and six others in a money laundering case involving alleged foreign funding from Pakistan through hawala channels.

The case relates to the alleged laundering of proceeds of crime worth Rs 8.94 crore, which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claims were generated through illegal financial transactions linked to separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the allegations, the accused received foreign funds originating from Pakistan through hawala networks and other channels.

The money was allegedly used to support separatist activities and related unlawful operations in the Union Territory.

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the NIA in 2017.

The NIA had registered the case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The ED subsequently investigated the alleged financial transactions, examining the movement of funds and the suspected proceeds of crime.

The court's latest order marks a significant development in the case, as the accused will now face trial over the allegations of money laundering and the alleged receipt and utilisation of foreign funds.

The NIA court had framed charges in the case last month, paving the way for the trial proceedings.

The case is part of the broader investigation into alleged financial networks used to channel funds from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir for supporting separatist activities.

The prosecution is expected to establish its allegations through documentary evidence, financial records and other material collected during the investigation.

It is important to note that the allegations against the accused are yet to be proved during trial.

The commencement of proceedings does not amount to a finding of guilt, and the accused will have the opportunity to contest the charges before the court.

The trial is expected to examine the alleged funding network, the source of the money and the role attributed to each accused in the suspected money laundering operation.

The court's order brings the case into its next legal phase, with the prosecution now required to present evidence supporting its allegations.

--IANS

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