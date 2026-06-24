June 24, 2026 5:57 PM हिंदी

NHAI identifies nearly 600 illegal parking hotspots on National Highways

NHAI identifies nearly 600 illegal parking hotspots on National Highways

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has intensified efforts to curb unauthorised parking and encroachments along National Highway corridors, identifying 595 critical locations across the country as part of a nationwide road safety drive, the government said on Wednesday.

The initiative is being undertaken in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court and is aimed at ensuring safer and obstruction-free movement on National Highways, according to an official statement by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Unauthorised parking of vehicles, roadside encroachments and unregulated activities along highways pose significant risks to road users and adversely affect traffic flow and safety, according to the ministry.

To address the issue, the authority has identified 595 critical locations of unauthorised parking across various states and is working in coordination with state governments, district administrations and enforcement agencies to remove such obstructions from National Highways.

In addition, the highways authority has stepped up efforts to remove encroachments under the provisions of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002.

As part of the initiative, NHAI is working with state governments to establish District Highway Safety Task Forces and appoint nodal officers to improve coordination among agencies and strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

The authority said these measures would help ensure timely action and facilitate continuous monitoring of safety-related issues across the National Highway network.

Moreover, NHAI has directed its field offices to conduct immediate audits of all Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) installations to ensure that key components -- including traffic monitoring cameras, video incident detection systems, variable message signboards and emergency call boxes -- remain fully operational.

Additionally, the authority is prioritising the deployment of ambulances and recovery vehicles, enhanced highway patrolling, integration of ATMS alerts with enforcement agencies and proactive maintenance of safety infrastructure.

According to NHAI, the initiative reflects its commitment to improving road safety and ensuring seamless passenger and freight movement across the country's National Highway network.

--IANS

ag/

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