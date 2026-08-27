Newcastle sign Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City in midfield boost

Newcastle, Aug 27 (IANS) Newcastle United have strengthened their midfield with the signing of Spanish international Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City, handing the 24-year-old a long-term contract. Gonzalez was presented to the Newcastle supporters ahead of the club's EFL Cup second-round victory over West Bromwich Albion and will wear the No. 6 shirt. He becomes the Magpies' seventh senior signing of the summer.

The arrival comes at a significant time for Newcastle, whose midfield has undergone major changes following the departures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes. Gonzalez brings Premier League experience after joining Manchester City from FC Porto last year, making 59 appearances and scoring four goals during his spell at the Etihad Stadium.

“I’m really happy to be here at this amazing club. I’ve only heard top words about the club and the city, so I’m really excited to live here and to be part of this project. I love the black and white shirt already and I can’t wait to start wearing it on the pitch for this club. “I’ve experienced playing at St. James’ Park twice with Manchester City and it was really tough. The atmosphere was amazing and the fans are so passionate. I can’t wait to experience that as a home player,” Gonzalez said in a club statement.

Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle believes the Spaniard possesses the attributes needed to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

“I’m very happy to see Nico become a Newcastle United player. He brings serious quality and elite experience in a key area of the pitch. Nico is a really strong ball carrier - somebody who can drive the team forward while staying composed under pressure. He also brings discipline defensively, he reads the game well and his physicality makes him well suited to the Premier League. Nico is a proven winner who has already played at some huge clubs in Europe’s top leagues, but he’s also still young and hungry to develop further. He is a fantastic addition to our squad,” Newcastle head coach Matthias ⁠Jaissle said.

Sporting director Ross Wilson revealed that Gonzalez had been Newcastle's preferred choice for the position after weeks of negotiations.

“We’ve worked patiently on this transfer for a number of weeks. This was the one we wanted, and we’re delighted to welcome Nico to Newcastle United this evening. He was an ambitious target but following our discussions, he was so keen to join this club. He fits the exact criteria we set for this position and we weren’t prepared to compromise on that.

“He’s 24 years old, with an abundance of elite experience across Manchester City, FC Porto and Barcelona. He’s already shown his quality in the Premier League and we’re sure there is more to come here in a black and white shirt. We believe he brings a range of qualities that will complement our team, and his experience across some of Europe’s top competitions will only be of benefit to Newcastle United,” Newcastle United sporting director Ross Wilson said.

A product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Gonzalez joined the Catalan club's youth system at the age of 11 after beginning his football journey with Montañeros in his hometown of A Coruña.

He progressed through Barcelona B before making his first-team debut during the opening game of the 2021/22 La Liga season, coming on as a substitute for Sergio Busquets. A loan spell at Valencia followed before he joined FC Porto permanently in 2023, eventually earning his move to Manchester City.

Gonzalez's departure is part of a major midfield reshuffle at City, with Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders also leaving during the summer, while Ayyoub Bouaddi and Elliot Anderson have arrived.

--IANS

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