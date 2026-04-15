New Zealand women edge past PNG to seal World Cup berth

Auckland, April 15 (IANS) A solitary second-half strike ensured the New Zealand women's football team booked their place at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the OFC Qualifier final on Wednesday.

The victory confirms New Zealand women’s seventh appearance at the global showpiece and extends their run to six consecutive qualifications since the 2007 edition.

It also marks only the second instance where New Zealand’s senior men’s and women’s teams will feature in back-to-back FIFA World Cups in successive years, echoing the feat achieved when the men competed at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, followed by the women’s participation in Germany 2011.

Despite the narrow scoreline, the contest at North Harbour Stadium proved far from straightforward for New Zealand women, who dominated proceedings but were repeatedly denied a goal by a strong defence on PNG.

Papua New Guinea goalkeeper Betty Sam delivered a standout performance, producing a string of crucial saves to keep her side in the contest for much of the game and frustrate the White Ferns.

New Zealand women also had to contend with a series of setbacks, including two disallowed goals for forward Deven Jackson due to late offside calls. A penalty decision initially awarded on the field was later overturned following a lengthy VAR review, while the hosts were also denied multiple times by the woodwork.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 55th minute when Katie Kitching rose highest inside the box to head home a precise delivery from Gabi Rennie, breaking the deadlock after sustained pressure and finally getting ahead in the scoreline.

New Zealand women continued to push for a second goal but were unable to extend their lead, with the match ultimately finishing 1-0.

With this result, New Zealand women join hosts Brazil and other qualified nations, including Australia, China, Japan, North Korea, the Philippines and South Korea for the 2027 tournament.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea’s hopes of qualification remain alive as they will now represent Oceania in the inter-confederation play-offs scheduled to be held later this year.

--IANS

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