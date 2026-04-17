April 17, 2026 4:12 PM हिंदी

'Satya 2' actor Amal Sehrawat reveals how Ram Gopal Varma reacted after seeing his audition

'Satya 2' actor Amal Sehrawat reveals how Ram Gopal Varma reacted after seeing his audition

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Amal Sehrawat, who has worked with prominent filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in films such as "Satya 2" and "Sarkaar 3," shared how the director reacted after watching his first audition.

He revealed that his favourite Hindi film has always been "Satya".

Talking about his debut movie, which happened to be "Satya 2", Amal stated, "The day I signed my first film contract for its sequel Satya 2, directed by Ram Gopal Varma sir, something within me said—this is the turning point. And it turned out to be true. My performance was appreciated by RGV sir as well as film critics like Taran Adarsh sir, which gave me a lot of confidence.”

Sharing an interesting anecdote behind the casting in the film. He went on to add, ”My photos were shortlisted, and I was called to RGV sir’s office. He gave me a scene and asked me to prepare it right there. When I went in for the audition, there was no camera. He asked me to perform live. I performed, but he wasn’t very impressed. He asked me to prepare again and come back in a proper, role-appropriate costume. I did that, but couldn’t get another appointment as he got busy with pre-production. So I recorded my audition on a DVD and gave it to his Chief AD, Sujit Dube sir."

He disclosed that after finally seeing his audition, RGV said, “I need this actor for my film.”

Amal admitted that the moment changed everything for him.

Asked about his mentors, Amal said, ”It’s difficult to name just one person. Ram Gopal Varma sir gave me my first film break, Rajan Shahi sir gave me my first television break, and my acting teachers have shaped me into who I am today. It’s really a collective mentorship of many talented and kind individuals.”

Now, Amal Sehrawat is ready to be in front of the camera yet again after a break of 3 years. He wishes to explore the film and OTT genres a lot more.

--IANS

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