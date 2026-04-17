S J Suryah: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's kids were the first fans to my 'Kompany' mannerism in LIK

Chennai, April 17 (IANS) Actor S J Suryah, whose performance in director Vignesh Shivan's just released film 'Love Insurance Kompany' has come in for much praise, has now disclosed that the first fans for his unique mannerism while uttering the title in the film were Ulag and Uyir, the kids of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan.

While participating in a thanksgiving meet called by the team recently, S J Suryah was asked by the anchor to utter the name of the film 'Love Insurance Kompany' in the same fashion as he had uttered it in the film.

In the film, S J Suryah, who heads the entity 'Love Insurance Kompany', raises both his arms over his head as if signalling a victory everytime he mentions the word 'Kompany' in 'Love Insurance Kompany'.

Laughing and admitting that the mannerism had become hugely popular, the actor said that lots of people who met him in real life were now requesting him to utter it again and again.

He also went on to say how he came up with the now popular mannerism for delivering that phrase in the film and disclosed that the kids of director Vignesh Shivan were the first fans of that mannerism.

S J Suryah said, "The makers changed the title to 'Love Insurance Kompany' because of a problem with the way the title was spelt earlier. I realised that Kompany was sounding different. So, when Vignesh Shivan said 'Kompany', it reminded me of 'Kombu' (Kombu means the horns of a bull in Tamil). The horns are what give beauty to a bull. There is a pride in the horns of a bull. So, I would raise both my hands above my head and indicate horns everytime I said the word 'Kompany'."

"The first fans for my mannerism were Ulag and Uyir. They would tell me 'Uncle, 'Kompany'' and imitate my action. I realised then that this mannerism would be liked by all," he informed.

--IANS

mkr/